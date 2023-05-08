ADVERTISEMENT
Berla Mundi was the picture of sartorial elegance at the 24th VGMAs

Berlinda Entsie

Here's what we loved about Berla Mundi's outfit for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and the all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspiration.

Berla Mundi has made a name for herself as one of the sought-after female celebrities in Ghana.

She is among the top media personalities currently and giving the style influencers a run for their money with her impeccable style goals.

Being the host of the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) meant a lot. Either with her MCing skills or her looks.

Berla wore 3 different outfits on the day. Here is a rundown and review of outfits:

The shimmering outfit with a hoodie

The services of Yartel Gh were sought for this and the designer delivered. The low cleavage, the sweep-floor elements and the detailing make the look edgy. Obviously, this look is gorgeous.

The red gown

Berla looked regal, like a queen in this red outfit. The bodice is perfect and the hair was popping. This was not the best Berla we knew but the dress was good on her body.

The black unusual

Berla was a fly girl in that black fit. The ensemble she wore at the later part of the show. She indeed nailed it. Congrats to her team.

Berlinda Entsie
