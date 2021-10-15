RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week

Berlinda Entsie

It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrities pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

When it comes to stunning outfits, beautiful makeup, and an overall great aesthetic we must doff our hats and clear the road for these celebrities this week.

Check the photos and share your thoughts with us.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo
Gloria Sarfo Pulse Ghana

Gwen Addo

Gwen Addo
Gwen Addo Pulse Ghana

Andy Dosty

Andy Dosty
Andy Dosty Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Real

Hajia 4real
Hajia 4real Pulse Ghana

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Akua Amoakowaa

Akua Amoakowaa
Akua Amoakowaa Pulse Ghana

Fadda Dickson

Fadda Dickson
Fadda Dickson Pulse Ghana

