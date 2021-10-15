Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week
It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrities pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
When it comes to stunning outfits, beautiful makeup, and an overall great aesthetic we must doff our hats and clear the road for these celebrities this week.
Check the photos and share your thoughts with us.
Nana Ama McBrown
Gloria Sarfo
Gwen Addo
Andy Dosty
Fella Makafui
Hajia 4Real
Stephen Appiah
Joselyn Dumas
Akua Amoakowaa
Fadda Dickson
