The Queen of the Beyhive sprinkled her glamour dust turning a simple Ankara patterned cloth into a full force to beckon with a wrap pantsuit.

The fashion mogul shared a photo of herself on Instagram befitting Black History Month. The American singer showed off her Afro-American heritage and turned the once common Ankara cloth into a work of art.

The wrap pantsuit was paired perfectly with a large sun hat in the same African print fabric perched daintily at an angle. Not forgetting the red and orange hue of the fabric which melts into her rich caramel skin tone.

Thank you, Queen Bey, for your Friday wear inspiration!