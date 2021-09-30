RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Boss lady! Fella Makafui is giving us reasons to rock African print outfits fiercely

Who says you can't make a laudable fashion statement with African print outfits? Let's imitate Fella Makafui's style.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

African fabric and prints are getting accepted all over the world as they seem to be making international and local fashion shows. Most people wear it to traditional events or weddings.

Today, ‘African print outfits’ is more than just a traditional fabric, it’s a Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

Actress, Fella Makafui is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

We spotted the mother on the 'gram and we couldn't stop but stare. Clad in an African print dress, Fella's outfit featured some dramatic sleeves that complemented the dress perfectly. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Her nude makeup and laid-back straight hair were perfect as it gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. She made us see African print outfits in a new light and we love that.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

