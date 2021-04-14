Despite's daughter-in-law: A little sunshine from Tracy on her birthday

Tracy Osei, the wife of the first son and General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei is a year older today, April 14, 2021.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Fashion Trends & Style News | Pulse Ghana
The birthday girl serves all kinds of looks and we are getting inspired.
Pulse Ghana
Tracy Osei, the wife of the first son and General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei is a year older today, April 14, 2021.
The Ghanaian fashion illustrator, who now turns 25, after her star-studded wedding with her husband, has welcomed their first twins a few months ago.
As she marks her birthday, Kennedy Osei, her husband, has taken to his social media page to wish her and showered love and kind words on her life.
He wrote, “Happy birthday your royal highness, @aprilsveriown. Age with grace, love, humility and God’s continuous favour.”
Tracy is a fashion illustrator and she is known for styling herself during her wedding. She has recently launched her fashion brand dubbed "Kency by Avo."
To celebrate the birthday of the young star, we'll be showing some of her beautiful looks that got us stuck on her Instagram page.
Here are some of the fashionable looks from Tracy Osei.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh