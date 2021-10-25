Empress Gifty is sending out a master class in this black birthday look

Today (October 25, 2021) marks the fashionista’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion by dropping some gorgeous photos on her Instagram.

This birthday is not a light feat considering her achievements in the past years and the Gospel musician made sure she made it count, more than the bling in her dress.

The fashionista decked out in an array of stunning and quite dramatic look. She was captured in a black turtle neck outfit that was so beautiful. It was an absolute craft from head to toe.

Her outfit featured gold accoutrements ranging from matching drop earrings and necklaces while pulling a floral headgear with matching accessories.

Empress Gifty never disappoints with her makeup and hair goals and we love every detail of it.

In a long write-up, she captioned her post, "On this special day of mine, words cannot express the stream of joy that flows through my heart. When I cast my mind back of how much a roller coaster journey it has been all I have to say is it is you Lord #3y3woaa.

If I have to go deeper then I will refer myself back to each song I have ever released because it sums up everything and it is a perfect picture of the journey so far and all I have to say is you are Lord #odiyompo

To everyone that has been a part of me being it family, personal relation, ministry or in any way I'm grateful our part crossed.

As I celebrate this milestone help me thank God for all he's done, doing and about to do. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE EMPRESS."

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

