RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Here are 7 vibrant looks to copy from Nana Akua Addo

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Style is one way to say who you are without using words and Nana Akua Addo is one fashionista that stands and commands attention with her remarkable fashion choices.

Nana Akua Addo

Photo: Pulse Ghana

It’s no news that Nana Akua looks good in almost everything she wears. The actress has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit.

Recommended articles

She turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

One thing is sure, Nana Akua Addo isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

The actress stole our attention on the gram in her radiating bright coloured outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Nana Akua always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

The style icon has a way of making head turns when she steps out and we couldn't stop starring at these styles. We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the week.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]