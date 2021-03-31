Here are 7 vibrant looks to copy from Nana Akua Addo

She turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.
One thing is sure, Nana Akua Addo isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.
The actress stole our attention on the gram in her radiating bright coloured outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Nana Akua always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.