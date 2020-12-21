The annual Golden Movie Awards was held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

It was a night of glitz and glam. The notable style influencers played it very safe this time.

A host of Ghanaian male celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet on the night.

They play a crucial role as they looked dapper, dashing and handsome on the red carpet in the powerful ensembles.

Previously, the Ghanaian red carpet was dominated by female celebrities and designers bringing out their creativity and originality to play. However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.

we saw a lot of men making bold choices from bright colours to uniques styles at the just ended Golden Movie Awards and they nearly stole the show with their looks and poses.

Here are the men who won our hearts with their impeccable fashion sense.

Adjetey Anang

It was certainly a night of Kaftan for the men. The whole simple black outfit did the magic for Adjetey Anang.

Adjetey Anang

Peter Richie

Going with the green wasn't a bad idea. He rocked the outfit perfectly.

Peter Richie

Van Vicker

We love Van Vicker's ash and matching black Kaftan outfit. His glasses paired with the apparel made him look stunning.

Van Vicker

Fiifi Coleman

A real African man. Fiifi's burgundy outfit was just on point. The pairing Ahenema and stick won him the swag.