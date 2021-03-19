If your workplace permits dress in casuals, then it is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable.

This policy of relaxing the dress code one day a week confuses many people, which is why you'll probably see some people showing up at the office in inappropriate attire. They take casual to a level that was never intended when the company made the policy.

Dressing for the office can be tricky. Business casual with one company might be considered casual Friday attire at another.

In Ghana, most corporate organisations prefer workers clad themselves in African prints outfits and this gradually is becoming a norm.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients. Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, media personality Serwaa Amihere has come your way to inspire you.

She is amongst the few celebrities who has been consistent with her decent fashion statements.

Serwaa always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

For a stylish Friday look, she decided to stun us with a simple yet sophisticated African print ensemble from designer Sima Brew.

This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. She complemented the look with a curly long 180 inches frontal that settles with the look.

Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. She made us see African print outfits in a new light and we love that.

The fashion icon is the pure definition of an African beauty in this lovely style.