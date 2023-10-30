ADVERTISEMENT
How to dress like Nana Aba in 5 easy steps

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Nana Aba Anamoah, the darling Ghanaian television presenter and journalist, is widely known for keeping it classy and elegant.

Nana Aba
Nana Aba

Choosing to dress like her, is always the best choice for any occasion at any time.

Here are five easy steps to achieve her look:

1. Classic wardrobe staples: Start with classic wardrobe staples like tailored blazers, crisp white shirts, and well-fitted trousers or skirts. Nana Aba often goes for timeless pieces that are versatile and can be mixed and matched.

2. Neutral color palette: Stick to a neutral color palette that includes shades like black, white, beige, navy, and gray.

These colors are sophisticated and can be effortlessly combined to create a polished look, just like Nana Aba’s style.

3. Accessorize wisely: Pay attention to accessories. Nana Aba often wears statement jewelry like chunky necklaces or elegant earrings to add a touch of glamour to her outfits.

Invest in high-quality accessories that complement your outfits and enhance your overall look.

4. Focus on tailoring: Proper tailoring is key to achieving Nana Aba’s sophisticated look. Make sure your clothes fit well and consider getting them tailored if necessary.

Well-fitted outfits can make a significant difference in how polished and put-together you appear.

5 Hairstyle and Makeup: Nana Aba often sports well-groomed hair and makeup. Consider getting a hairstyle that suits your face shape and complements your outfits.

Her makeup is typically natural and enhances her features. Focus on a flawless complexion and subtle makeup choices.

Always remember that it's essential to incorporate elements that align with your personality and preferences.

Add your unique twist to the outfit, and you’ll not only look stylish but also feel comfortable and confident in what you wear.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
