November 12, 2020: This article has been updated from its publication date on June 22, 2020.

Being the first president of the fourth republic of the country, he served from the year 1993 to 2001.

Mr Rawlings made headlines earlier this month when he was spotted in a bushy hair with a bushy beard.

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, the former president received loads of goodwill messages from Ghanaians including the Vice President Bawumia.

From his days as President till date, let’s glance through 10 lovely photos of the icon.

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings

JJ Rawlings and late Nelson Mandela

JJ Rawlings and the Black Stars

Jerry John Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020 after falling sick. RIP Mr President.