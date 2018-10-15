Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos


Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

Ghanaian musician, Joyce Blessing has won our hearts with her beautiful pregnancy photos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos play

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

Ghanaian gospel musician and Zylofon signee, Joyce Blessing is heavily pregnant and the expectant mother is giving us some awesome style tips.

Unlike some celebrities who hide their pregnancy from their fans, the Unbreakable hitmaker is proudly showing off her baby bumps.

After hitting the limelight, Joyce has always proven to be a style influencer among her fellow gospel musician and pregnancy can’t stop her for looking elegant.

She has ditched the casual maternity styles for chic and gorgeous looks.

READ ALSO: 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses

Check out some photos below:

1.

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos play

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

2.

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos play

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

3.

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos play

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

READ ALSO: 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law

4.

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos play

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

5.

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos play

Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing
Akpene Diata Hoggar: Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos Akpene Diata Hoggar Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos
Pulse Fashion: TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her birthday photos
Pulse Fashion: 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses Pulse Fashion 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful dresses
Pulse Fashion: 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law
Pulse Fashion: Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear Pulse Fashion Lydia Forson, Sister Derbie and Lharley look exquisite in this African print wear

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothingbullet
2 Social Media Week Shatta Wale launches Reign album merchandise at...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion 7 times Zynnell Zuh showed off her boobs in beautiful...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion 5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian...bullet
5 Photos Moesha Budong is serving us all the 'Kaba style'...bullet
6 Pulse Style Nadia Buari looking adorable in new photosbullet
7 Pulse Fashion TV host, Akua GMB looks dashing in her...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Check out 5 celebrities who stole the show...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothing
Pulse Fashion Meet your best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 RTP Awards
Pulse Fashion 10 office wear inspirations from Serwaa Amihere
Pulse Fashion 10 of Ghana’s best male fashion designers
Akpene Diata Hoggar Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos
Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Louis Vuitton praises Ghana’s Chocolate Clothingbullet
5 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her...bullet

Fashion

Pulse Fashion 5 corporate style inspirations from business mogul Kojo Jones
Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards Uk: Yay or Nay?
Video Watch Stephanie Benson’s look at the Ghana Music Awards, UK: Yay or Nay?
Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
Pulse Fashion Melania Trump served Ghanaians the perfect tour outfit in Cape Coast
Donald's wife lands in Ghana, Africa today
FLOTUS Melania Trump visits Ghana in a simple but elegant dress
X
Advertisement