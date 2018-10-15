Joyce Blessing shares lovely maternity photos

news

Ghanaian gospel musician and Zylofon signee, Joyce Blessing is heavily pregnant and the expectant mother is giving us some awesome style tips.

Unlike some celebrities who hide their pregnancy from their fans, the Unbreakable hitmaker is proudly showing off her baby bumps.

After hitting the limelight, Joyce has always proven to be a style influencer among her fellow gospel musician and pregnancy can’t stop her for looking elegant.

She has ditched the casual maternity styles for chic and gorgeous looks.

Check out some photos below:

