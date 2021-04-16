Let's go casual with Sandra Ankobiah

Usually, we go to these outings right from work so it is important to wear something that will suit both for work and that fun meeting at night.

Ghanaian socialite and Lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

The style influencer is among the stylish female celebrities making Ghana proud in the fashion world.

Although her fashion choices were never like we have never seen before. She stepped up her game and it came the right time to inspire our birthday look.

From her hair to her makeup then to her outfit and shoes, Sandra is inspiring our casual Friday looks.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall right from work? We hope you find inspiration from the style icon's wardrobe.

