Let's go casual with Sandra Ankobiah

Ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable. Sandra Ankobiah is inspiring our Friday looks today.

Sandra Ankobiah

Pulse Ghana

The weekend is here already and we are sure it is filled with events for you to attend and if you are already planning on going out whether, with your significant other or your girlfriend, you want to look good from head to toe.

Recommended articles

Usually, we go to these outings right from work so it is important to wear something that will suit both for work and that fun meeting at night.

Ghanaian socialite and Lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

The style influencer is among the stylish female celebrities making Ghana proud in the fashion world.

Although her fashion choices were never like we have never seen before. She stepped up her game and it came the right time to inspire our birthday look.

From her hair to her makeup then to her outfit and shoes, Sandra is inspiring our casual Friday looks.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall right from work? We hope you find inspiration from the style icon's wardrobe.

Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana
Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana
Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana
Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana
Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana

