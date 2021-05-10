RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Media's sweetheart, Berla Mundi shows us how to serve class goals to work

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Rocking a gown to work is not a bad idea if you know how to pick the right style like media girl, Berla Mundi.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Picking the right outfit for work can be a little so, most people just go for a pair of pant and shirt or top but you can rock a fashionable look with a gown.

Recommended articles

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work. One person that's sure to inspire our style is media's sweetheart, Berla Mundi.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, she has a great sense of style.

Berla knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

For a corporate Monday look, she decided to stun us with a simple yellow gown with a touch of African print fabric on the top. We love how she went all nude on this fit while looking very well like a boss lady.

Her nude makeup did magic for the morning plus, her 180 inches frontal hairstyle was just on point.

The fashion icon's gown gives her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]