Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin slays in adorable birthday photos

At age four, Baby Maxin's photo model and style qualities are unmatchable to many celebrity kids here in Ghana. She keeps growing gracefully and beautiful just like her mother.

She slayed in three outfits for her birthday.

First, black leather shorts paired with a white shirt inner and a gold slim-fit suit. She completed this look with black boots with gold elements to make her stand

Dressed as a fairytale princess, Baby Maxin looked radiate in these vibrant colours from head to toe.

She wore a yellow top and white stockings, which she covered with a pink tulle mini-skirt.

Maxin's last photos were pink-themed. She wore a pink cap, pink hair, a pink blazer, pink pants and pink shoes. And of course, pink glasses.

While sharing these photos of Baby Maxin serving the right amount of chic as she posed stunningly, Nana Ama McBrown captioned one of them, "My Heart is Filled with Joy

My Heart is Full of You Mama

My God Has Made Me

He Has Bless Me

Mama @iambabymaxin

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

I Love You So Much

God I Will Forever Be Grateful

We Thank you, God."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the little princess a happy birthday. Check the photos below:

