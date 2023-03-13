ADVERTISEMENT
Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

At the Oscars, we saw some truly jaw-dropping, gorgeous fashion.

The best dressed celebrities at the Oscars [Instagram]
The biggest night in Hollywood was yesterday, and even though it was in celebration of movies, fashion took centre stage.

This year was the 95th Oscar Awards, though we were disappointed by fashion faithful like Zendaya, so many others looked absolutely gorgeous.

Here’s our best-dressed list for the Oscars.

Tems was a sight for sore eyes in a structured Lever Couture white gown. Normally, we hate seeing white gowns on the red carpet because it looks so bridal Tems was anything but bridal. The white contrasted with her deep melanin.

Fan had undoubtedly one of the best outfits that night, she looked like a gliding geisha. Love the red lipstick too, it was striking.

Cara was absolutely glamorous in a steaming red number by Elie Saab. That’s how you make a red carpet-appearance. Absolutely fabulous.

Halle proved again that she’s the Queen of the red carpet. She was sultry, and sexy in this high-slit gown by Tamara Ralph. Loved the flower appliques on the gown.

Angela might not be the real Queen of Wakanda, but she knows how to dress like a queen. She looked absolutely stunning in this purple Moschino and loved the movement of the fabric.

Hailey looked every bit like a Disney princess in blue sheer fabric by Dolce and Gabbana.

Deepika took us back to the 1960s and what old Hollywood glamour actually meant in this black Louis Vuitton gown and diamonds by Cartier. She was exquisite!

Jessica never misses a chance to make an absolute fashion statement and she did in a silver shimmering dress. Love the black train in contrast with silver and the bright red lipstick.

Malala looked absolutely stunning in this silver Versace gown, it’s modest, yet stunning.

Temi Iwalaiye
