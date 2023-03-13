Oscars 2023: The best-dressed celebrities at the Academy Awards

This year was the 95th Oscar Awards, though we were disappointed by fashion faithful like Zendaya, so many others looked absolutely gorgeous.

Here’s our best-dressed list for the Oscars.

Tems

Tems was a sight for sore eyes in a structured Lever Couture white gown. Normally, we hate seeing white gowns on the red carpet because it looks so bridal Tems was anything but bridal. The white contrasted with her deep melanin.

Fan Bingbing

Fan had undoubtedly one of the best outfits that night, she looked like a gliding geisha. Love the red lipstick too, it was striking.

Cara Delevingne

Cara was absolutely glamorous in a steaming red number by Elie Saab. That’s how you make a red carpet-appearance. Absolutely fabulous.

Halle Berry

Halle proved again that she’s the Queen of the red carpet. She was sultry, and sexy in this high-slit gown by Tamara Ralph. Loved the flower appliques on the gown.

Angela Basset

Angela might not be the real Queen of Wakanda, but she knows how to dress like a queen. She looked absolutely stunning in this purple Moschino and loved the movement of the fabric.

Halle Bailey

Hailey looked every bit like a Disney princess in blue sheer fabric by Dolce and Gabbana.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika took us back to the 1960s and what old Hollywood glamour actually meant in this black Louis Vuitton gown and diamonds by Cartier. She was exquisite!

Jessica Chastain

Jessica never misses a chance to make an absolute fashion statement and she did in a silver shimmering dress. Love the black train in contrast with silver and the bright red lipstick.

Malala