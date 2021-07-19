RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Photos: Actress Kate Henshaw is 50 but she looks 18

Berlinda Entsie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw is 50 years today Monday, July 19th, and she’s glowing all the way.

Kate who is known for her incredibly youthful looks shared new snaps this morning on Instagram which included different images of the actress posing in several outfits.

In a true birthday girl mood, Kate looks cheerful wearing a gorgeous red frock with matching heeled sandals.

This was followed by another photo of the age-defying star striking a pose against a beachy landscape in a crisp, long-sleeve white shirt. She topped off the look with a fedora along with a beaming smile.

“Never would have made it this far without the King of Kings,” the actress captioned the photo. “The laughter and joy in my life testify of His goodness and mercy over me. I am highly favoured!! This I know.”

Check photos below:

