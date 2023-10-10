Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: The best-dressed women on the red carpet

ADVERTISEMENT
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 showcased some of the most stylish female influencers on the red carpet.

7 best dressed
Here’s a compilation of 7 best-dressed influencers who graced our red carpet.

7. Hossi

Hossi dazzled on the red carpet in her vibrant red dress paired with a matching red necklace.

The silver bag and heels added a touch of elegance to her look.

However, it was her radiant smile that truly stole the show, making her a heartwarming sight.

6. Mahalia

Mahalia's choice of a stunning red dress was a testament to her timeless and classy style.

The gown complemented her figure, and her meticulously styled hair added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

5. Afronita

Afronita epitomized decency and class with her black and gold ensemble, reflecting her down-to-earth personality.

Her outfit was a perfect reflection of her understated yet refined fashion sense.

4. Bervlyn

Bervlyn looked enchanting in her pearly black gown, but it was her unique hairstyle that made her resemble a real-life Barbie doll.

Her adorable look undoubtedly earned her a spot among the best-dressed at the event.

3. Princess Burland

Princess Burland stunned in a flawless golden gown, rightfully earning her the title of the best-dressed influencer of the night.

Her eye-catching attire showcased her impeccable fashion sense and red carpet-prowess.

2. Cookie

Cookie turned heads in her black pearly gown, which not only complemented her skin tone but also exuded style.

The addition of a veil added a touch of elegance to her already beautiful gown.

1. Samzymira

Samzymira reigned as the queen of the night, with her impeccable style at the Pulse Influencer Awards.

From the pearls in her hair to the black gown adorned with golden highlights, every detail of her ensemble was perfect for the red carpet and deserving of admiration from many.

These influencers truly captivated the audience with their exceptional fashion choices, making the Pulse Influencer Awards a night to remember.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

