Pulse Picks: 10 laudable fashion statements Ghanaian celebrities pulled on the red carpet in 2021.

As we round off the year, there are some celebrities who have impressed us with their outstanding fashion sense.

Sika Osei, Okyeama Kwame and Nana Akua Addo
Sika Osei, Okyeama Kwame and Nana Akua Addo

As celebrity culture becomes more rampant with each passing day, celebrities are becoming more influential.

Aided by social media, celebrities are more than ever accessible, so every decision from fashion to politics to diets often becomes popular culture.

As we continue our Pulse List 2021 roundups, we look at the laudable fashion statements Ghanaian celebrities pulled on the red carpet in 2021.

Celebrities are very much influential in the fashion trends of every society. Nothing becomes cool if a popular person has not been seen in it.

  • Berla Mundi

Berla is one of the celebrities we look out for when there's a red carpet event. She brings drama and the right elegance every outfit needs to stand out. The actress is a trend-setter when it comes to fashion and her chic styles are proof.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
  • Nana Ama McBrown

The award-winning actress didn't take a back seat with her amazing outfits. In 2021, Nana Ama McBrown served colourful and trendy attires that caught our attention. Her chic style will have you wondering what her wardrobe looks like. With outfits from her top designers in the country, Nana Ama couldn't look less elegant.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
  • Sika Osei

Known for her incredible show on the red carpets, Sika Osei hasn't disappointed us this year with her style. She indeed stunned us with her styles this time too.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
  • Okyeame Kwame

In fact, the Rap Doctor nailed it this year. He really made a name for himself.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana
Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana
  • Nana Akua Addo

When it comes to fashion, no one can compete with the fashion goddess. Nana Akua earned her top spot as the most fashionable female celebrity with her trendsetting styles. From casual to red carpets, the media personality brings her A-game effortlessly.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
  • Diana Hamiton

The gospel musician made our list because she knows how to kill it every time she steps out. From African prints, casual outfits to red carpets, Diana stays stylish and elegant with dresses that are often designed by her own fashion brand.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana
Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana
  • Joe Mettle

The award-winning musician is a trendsetter and his million followers are always waiting to catch her on the next big trend.

Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle Pulse Ghana
  • Adjetey Anang

The actor is a stylish celebrity that knows the right outfit to wear to every event. His style is a mixture of contemporary and class.

Adjetey Anang
Adjetey Anang Pulse Ghana
  • Anita Akuffo

Anita is one of the celebrities we look out for when there's a red carpet event. She brings drama and the right elegance every outfit needs to stand out. The media personality is a trend-setter when it comes to fashion and her chic styles are proof.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akufo
Anita Akufo Pulse Ghana
  • MzGee

The media personality brought her A-game to the fashion scene this year. She gave us a combination of elegance, dramatic and chic styles with her unique outfits. MzGee constantly inspired our red carpet looks by bringing something fresh to the scene. She's undoubtedly a style star.

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana
Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana

