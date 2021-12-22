RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Samini is sending out a fashion master class in this birthday look

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician Samini is 40 years old today December 22, 2021, and he’s glamming all the way.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something the legendary is likely to skip.

He has released some photos on Instagram while looking dapper and glamorous.

Samini was captured rocking a cycling jersey while standing in front of a bicycle.

His photos have led to many followers taking to the comments section to share their birthday wishes for him.

Pulse.com.gh wished Samini a happy birthday.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

