Nana Addo was supported by his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

So, was the wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia.

Samira Bawumia’s drip for SOTN2021 is the state this nation aspires to be, just splendid

Having been on her game over the years since the New Patriotic Party took charge of governance where here impressive command on style, Samira did no different during the president’s first State of the Nation Address in his second term of office.

Adorned in a multi-coloured Kente apparel with dark blue stand out, the wife to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia followed her untold standard of dressing for the occasion.

With her previous fashion highlights in mind, this was one the ranked up there with the best (like there's even a worse to talk about).

Not even the chants from NDC MP's during her introduction could stifle her glow in parliament. Samira Bawumia is truly a fashion queen who deserves all the accolades.

President Akufo-Addo in his first address in his second term wished the Speaker of the 8th parliament, Honourable Alban Bagbin well. He also highlighted that now is the time for everyone, irrespective of their political affiliation to unite and work hard to put Ghana where she deserves to be.

Nana Addo touched on work being done with the One District, One Factory project, the plan to link Ghana card nation ID to Tax Identification Numbers, SIM cards, SSNIT numbers, bank accounts and passports.

Outlining measures to cushion the population during the pandemic, Ghana’s president said his government did not hesitate to institute measures to protect the lives and livelihood of Ghanaians even if it was to the temporary detriment of the country’s fiscal stability.