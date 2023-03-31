Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Ghanaian celebrities are serving us with sizzling photos this week.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Cookietee
A virtuous woman by standards. Cookietee looks gorgeous in that African print outfit.
Salma Mumin
Salma is peng in this photo.
Gyakie
The 'Song Bird' is giving the street slay like never before and we love to see.
Efya
This Efya's kente slay is everything fashion-forward.
Kwabena Kwabena
We are definitely in love with these two pieces fabric fit the musician wore. It's giving fashion.
Ms Nancy
The style coach did the birthday slay perfectly.
Lydia Forson
It's how Lydia slays in her body without holding back for us.
Serwaa Amihere
There's never a bad day for the Tv personality. She's got her corporate slay game on point.
Fiifi Coleman
This portrait could not afford to miss the list.
Emefa Adeti
We love this pinafore fit on the beauty queen.
