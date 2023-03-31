ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian celebrities are serving us with sizzling photos this week.

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week (18)

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Cookietee

A virtuous woman by standards. Cookietee looks gorgeous in that African print outfit.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Salma is peng in this photo.

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

Gyakie

The 'Song Bird' is giving the street slay like never before and we love to see.

Gyakie
Gyakie Pulse Ghana

Efya

This Efya's kente slay is everything fashion-forward.

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

Kwabena Kwabena

We are definitely in love with these two pieces fabric fit the musician wore. It's giving fashion.

Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Pulse Ghana
Ms Nancy

The style coach did the birthday slay perfectly.

Ms Nancy
Ms Nancy Pulse Ghana

Lydia Forson

It's how Lydia slays in her body without holding back for us.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

There's never a bad day for the Tv personality. She's got her corporate slay game on point.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

This portrait could not afford to miss the list.

Fiifi Coleman
Fiifi Coleman Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

We love this pinafore fit on the beauty queen.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana
