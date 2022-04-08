RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Serwaa Amihere

Hosting duties, but the style for the duty is stunning. We can't get enough of Serwaa's outfit, hair, flawless makeup and smile.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

Mzgee's style is queeny and classy.

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana

Kuami Eugene

The Rock Star gave us class this week. He inspired us with his stunning nude outfit.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Confidence Haugen

Obviously confident in her birthday look.

Confidence Haugen
Confidence Haugen Pulse Ghana

Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady is an absolute stunner in the 'gram. She never goes wrong in an African print outfit.

Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana

KOD

We love how bold KOD came out with this look. Bold and precise!

KOD
KOD Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor

Endowed with an amazing body and curves, the fashionista wore this outfit to its perfection.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh has got her beauty intact with this sleeveless yellow outfit.

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana

Bisa Kdei

Dapper by all standards. We love Bisa Kdei in suit.

Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei Pulse Ghana

