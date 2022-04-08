Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Serwaa Amihere
Hosting duties, but the style for the duty is stunning. We can't get enough of Serwaa's outfit, hair, flawless makeup and smile.
Berla Mundi
Berla worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.
Mzgee
Mzgee's style is queeny and classy.
Kuami Eugene
The Rock Star gave us class this week. He inspired us with his stunning nude outfit.
Confidence Haugen
Obviously confident in her birthday look.
Samira Bawumia
The Second Lady is an absolute stunner in the 'gram. She never goes wrong in an African print outfit.
KOD
We love how bold KOD came out with this look. Bold and precise!
Naa Ashorkor
Endowed with an amazing body and curves, the fashionista wore this outfit to its perfection.
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh has got her beauty intact with this sleeveless yellow outfit.
Bisa Kdei
Dapper by all standards. We love Bisa Kdei in suit.
