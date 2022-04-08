Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Serwaa Amihere

Hosting duties, but the style for the duty is stunning. We can't get enough of Serwaa's outfit, hair, flawless makeup and smile.

Berla Mundi

Berla worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.

Mzgee

Mzgee's style is queeny and classy.

Kuami Eugene

The Rock Star gave us class this week. He inspired us with his stunning nude outfit.

Confidence Haugen

Obviously confident in her birthday look.

Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady is an absolute stunner in the 'gram. She never goes wrong in an African print outfit.

KOD

We love how bold KOD came out with this look. Bold and precise!

Naa Ashorkor

Endowed with an amazing body and curves, the fashionista wore this outfit to its perfection.

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh has got her beauty intact with this sleeveless yellow outfit.

Bisa Kdei

Dapper by all standards. We love Bisa Kdei in suit.