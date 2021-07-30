Victoria Lebene goes all glam in beautiful birthday photos

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Lebene is likely to skip.

She has released some photos on Instagram which has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The mother, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning.

She seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a long white ensemble with a high slit while flaunting her beautiful legs.

She opted for a curled pixie cut hairstyle making her look elegant. We love her bold long earrings and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more. Her signature pose and smiles for the camera is breathtaking.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the ever-gorgeous Victoria Lebene (Mrs Nkansah) a happy birthday.