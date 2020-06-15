Actress Nana Ama McBrown is the perfect celebrity to follow when it comes to fashionable dresses that you can wear to events and feel on top of the world.

The screen goddess is twinning her fellow actress Gloria Sarfo as they were seen wearing the same outfit.

The two rocked a red dress with a belt dividing the top and the lose down.

While Nana Ama paired her outfit with black block heels, Gloria opted for a gold stiletto.

Interestingly, the outfit was styled by actress Gloria Sarfo.

Both their hair and smile posed for the camera make them looked amazing in the outfit.

Below are photos of them in the outfit. Share with us who rocked it best.

Nana Ama McBrown