Woman crush: 6 times Nana Aba Anamoah dazzled us in red outfits

Nana Aba Anamoah proves her love for red as she rocks the colour with style.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

Red is undeniably one of the hottest colours which never gets out of style or trend that shines bright in the sun.

The colour might come forward as being aggressive sometimes because of how bright and bold it is, but if you need to make an appearance or statement at any event, red is the colour to rock.

Wearing this colour can be quite tricky as it requires soft makeup. Some people have been able to pull it off effortlessly.

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

The style influencer sure knows how to look good in particular colours and she proved that in red outfits.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

Nana Aba did justice to creating classy looks with the colour when she stepped out on the 'gram.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

