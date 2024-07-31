ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

10 common foods that are actually dangerous for you

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

While many foods are staples in our diets, some common items carry hidden risks that can be dangerous if not properly handled or prepared.

Foods that are actually dangerous for you
Foods that are actually dangerous for you

These risks can range from foodborne illnesses to toxic compounds that can cause serious health issues. Awareness of these potential dangers can help prevent adverse effects and ensure safe consumption. Here are some common yet potentially dangerous foods to be mindful of:

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Risk: Bacteria such as Salmonella and Campylobacter can cause food poisoning.
  • Safety tip: Ensure poultry is cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) to kill harmful bacteria.
Undercooked poultry
Undercooked poultry "When looking for the best high-protein foods for weight loss, think low-calorie and high-quality ingredients," registered dietitian Sabrina Russo told Insider.She said the first things that come to mind are lean meat, poultry, and fish. These are all great sources of complete protein with little carbs and fat. Business Insider USA
  • Risk: Raw milk and cheeses can contain harmful bacteria like E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella.
  • Safety Tip: Opt for pasteurized products, especially for vulnerable groups like pregnant women, young children, and the elderly.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Risk: Raw or improperly cooked shellfish can harbour Vibrio bacteria and other pathogens.
  • Safety tip: Cook shellfish thoroughly and avoid consuming them raw, particularly during warm months when bacterial counts can be higher.
  • Risk: Certain wild mushrooms are highly toxic and can be easily mistaken for edible varieties.
  • Safety Tip: Stick to mushrooms from reputable sources, and avoid foraging for wild mushrooms unless you're an expert.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms From baby bella mushrooms to shitake and cremini mushrooms, this earthy ingredient adds a whole other element to fettuccine and can even make a great meat substitute in dishes like bolognese."I often make a regular tomato sauce with mushrooms and it takes no time," Montillo told Insider. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Risk: Improperly canned foods can contain Clostridium botulinum, which produces a deadly toxin.
  • Safety tip: Avoid cans that are bulging, leaking, or have a foul odour, as these are signs of potential botulism contamination.
  • Risk: Green or sprouted potatoes contain solanine, a toxic compound.
  • Safety tip: Store potatoes in a cool, dark place and discard any that have green spots or sprouts.
  • Risk: High levels of mercury can accumulate in large fish, posing a risk of mercury poisoning.
  • Safety tip: Limit consumption of large fish and opt for smaller fish lower in the food chain, such as salmon or sardines.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tuna
Tuna Tuna The Spruce Eats
  • Risk: Can cause severe allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.
  • Safety Tip: Be aware of common allergens and read labels carefully, especially for processed foods.
  • Risk: Contain lectins, which can cause gastrointestinal distress.
  • Safety tip: Cook beans thoroughly to reduce lectin levels.
ADVERTISEMENT

Being aware of the potential risks associated with these common foods and following proper food safety practices can help prevent foodborne illnesses and other health issues.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Luxembourg is the richest country in the world [wikicommons]

Discover the richest country in the world - It's smaller than Lagos State

Scientists have been trying to understand for years how carrier pigeons can return home from hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away [BI]

How do pigeons know where to fly? The answer will surprise you

You want to stay away from tap water on the plane [Travel and Leisure]

Here's why you should never drink tap water on planes — seriously

Don't overstay your visa [dungiljan]

This is why you shouldn't refuse to return to your country after going abroad