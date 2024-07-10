10 foods that can help you get 'high' while trying to quit smoking

These foods can mimic the 'high' sensation in a healthy way, helping to curb cravings and improve your overall well-being. Here are some foods that can help:
Quitting smoking is a challenging journey, but incorporating certain foods into your diet can help you feel good and provide a natural boost.
1. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and can provide a sense of pleasure and well-being. It contains compounds like theobromine and phenylethylamine, which can enhance mood and mimic a mild 'high'. Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa for the best benefits.
2. Bananas
Bananas are a great source of vitamin B6 and dopamine, a neurotransmitter that promotes feelings of happiness and well-being. Eating bananas can help lift your mood and provide a natural energy boost, making them an excellent choice for those trying to quit smoking.
3. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. These nutrients are known to support brain health and improve mood, helping to reduce stress and anxiety associated with quitting smoking.
4. Spicy foods
Spicy foods like chili peppers contain capsaicin, a compound that triggers the release of endorphins, the body's natural painkillers and mood elevators. Incorporating spicy foods into your diet can provide a natural 'high' and help distract you from nicotine cravings.
5. Green tea
Green tea is packed with antioxidants and contains the amino acid L-theanine, which promotes relaxation and improves focus. Drinking green tea can help calm your mind and body, reducing the stress and anxiety often experienced when quitting smoking.
6. Berries
Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants and vitamins that can boost your mood and energy levels. The natural sugars in berries can also provide a quick pick-me-up without the crash associated with refined sugars.
7. Avocados
Avocados are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. They can help stabilize blood sugar levels and provide long-lasting energy, which is beneficial when dealing with the withdrawal symptoms of quitting smoking.
8. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which support gut health and overall well-being. The protein in Greek yogurt can help keep you full and satisfied, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy foods that might replace smoking.
9. Oats
Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates and fiber, which can help maintain steady blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy. A bowl of oatmeal in the morning can help you start your day on the right foot, making it easier to resist smoking urges.
10. Leafy greens
Leafy greens like spinach and kale, are packed with essential nutrients that support brain health and improve mood. They are also rich in folate, which can help combat the feelings of depression that some people experience when quitting smoking.
Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you feel good naturally and support your journey to quit smoking. They provide essential nutrients that promote overall health and well-being, making it easier to manage cravings and stay on track. Remember, quitting smoking is a process, and adopting a healthy diet is a powerful step toward a smoke-free life.