DIY Recipe: How to make Spicy corn dough porridge

This is one of the popular breakfasts in Ghana.

Ingredients

1 cup corn dough

2 tablespoon ginger grated

5 cloves

3 long grains of selim AKA negro pepper/ hwentsea

2-3 dried chilli optional

3 1/2 - 4 cups water

1/4 teaspoon salt

Sugar/sweetener of choice

Method

Put corn dough in a saucepan. Grind the spices. Mix the spices with about one cup of water, using a colander, strain the mixture over the corn dough.

Add the two and a half cups of water and salt and mix till well incorporated. Put the corn dough spice mixture on medium heat, stir continuously till it thickens.

Add sugar or sweetener of choice. Serve with roasted groundnuts or milk or both.

Berlinda Entsie

