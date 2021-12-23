DIY Recipes: How to make Baked plantain chips

Ingredients

2 unripe green plantains

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and fresh ground pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line baking sheets with foil and coat with cooking spray.

Using a sharp knife cut both ends off the plantain. This will make it easy to grab the skin of the plantains. Slit a shallow line down the long seam of the plantain, peel only as deep as the peel. Remove plantain peel by pulling it back. If plantains are straight from the fridge, you can run them through hot water to prevent ease with peeling.

Slice the plantains thinly with the help of a slicer/mandolin for consistent results.

Mix plantains, salt and paprika. Toss them together.

Place them on the baking sheets in a single layer, spray lightly over the plantains using the canola oil spray and bake, turning over slices, after 8 minutes for about 12-20 minutes or till golden brown and crunchy. Depending on your oven.