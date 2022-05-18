It is simple and very easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Banana pudding
Banana pudding is one of the best desserts you can ever have.
Ingredients
1 (5 ounces) package of instant vanilla pudding mix
2 cups cold milk
1 (14 ounces) can sweeten condensed milk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 (12 ounces) container of frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 (16 ounces) package vanilla wafers
14 bananas, sliced
Method
In a large mixing bowl, beat the pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes.
Blend in condensed milk until smooth.
Stir in vanilla and fold in whipped topping. Layer wafers, bananas and pudding mixture in a glass serving bowl. Chill until serving.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh