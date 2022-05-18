RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Banana pudding

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Banana pudding is one of the best desserts you can ever have.

Banana pudding
Banana pudding

It is simple and very easy to make.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 (5 ounces) package of instant vanilla pudding mix

2 cups cold milk

1 (14 ounces) can sweeten condensed milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 (12 ounces) container of frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 (16 ounces) package vanilla wafers

14 bananas, sliced

Method

In a large mixing bowl, beat the pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes.

Blend in condensed milk until smooth.

Stir in vanilla and fold in whipped topping. Layer wafers, bananas and pudding mixture in a glass serving bowl. Chill until serving.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lunch is served - Twitter users mock FDA’s 'big ice chest' for food samples at Marwako

FDA ice chest Marwako

5 surprising things coconut water can do for skin

Coconut water

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple ginger smoothie

Pineapple ginger smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make Lemon rice

Lemon rice