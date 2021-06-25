DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava cake

They can be perfect appetizers for your next party.
With a crunchy and crispy outer layer, this cake recipe has a soft inner that will just melt in your mouth in a bite.
They can be perfect appetizers for your next party.
Ingredients
2 lbs grated cassava
1 (14 ounces) can sweeten condensed milk (Reserve 1/3 cup for Topping)
1 (12 ounces) can evaporate milk
1 (14 ounces) can coconut milk (reserve 1/3 cup for Topping)
1 (13 ounces) can coconut cream (Reserve 1/3 cup for Topping)
2⁄3 cup sugar
3 eggs, plus
3 egg whites
1 cup grated coconut
Toppings
3 egg yolks
Method
Preheat oven to 325° f.
In large mixing bowl combine cake ingredients. Mix well.
Pour equally into two large greased rectangular pans.
Bake until the top is no longer liquid (approximately 30 minutes).
Mix topping ingredients well and spread evenly on the two cakes.
Bake an additional 20 to 30 minutes. Cool cakes completely.
Slice each cake into 24 equal squares and serve.
