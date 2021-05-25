DIY Recipes: How to make Coconut fried rice

Ingredients

3 cup rice

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoon coconut oil

10 cashews

1 teaspoon urad dal

5 green cardamom

Salt as required

1 cup grated coconut

4 tablespoon ghee

2 sprigs curry leaves

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

3 dry red chilli

Water as required

Method

Wash rice in water 2-3 times. Then, put a deep-bottomed pan on medium flame and add ghee to it. When the ghee is melted, add rice in it and fry till al dente. When done keep aside until required.

Now, put a kadhai on medium flame and heat coconut oil in it. When the oil is hot enough, add mustard seeds in it and let them crackle for a few seconds.

Next, add chana dal, black pepper, cashews, green cardamom, dry red chilli along with curry leaves in it and saute for a minute.

Then, add coconut to the kadhai and mix well. Afterwards, add some salt and sauté till the coconut is light golden in colour.

Now, add fried rice to the pan and stir fry for 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through.