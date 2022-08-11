RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Custard ice cream

Berlinda Entsie

Ice cream is one favourite for both Ghanaian children and adults.

Ice cream

This is a popular street food desert in Ghana.

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups whole milk

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 pints of heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons vanilla extract

Method

In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, flour and salt. Gradually add milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.

In a small bowl, whisk a small amount of hot mixture into eggs; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat immediately.

Quickly transfer to a large bowl; place the bowl in a pan of ice water. Stir gently and occasionally for 2 minutes. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Stir cream and vanilla into the custard. Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer's directions. (Refrigerate remaining mixture until ready to freeze.) Transfer ice cream to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze for 2-4 hours or until firm. Repeat with the remaining ice cream mixture.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

Ice cream

