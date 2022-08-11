DIY Recipes: How to make Custard ice cream

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups whole milk

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 pints of heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons vanilla extract

Method

In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, flour and salt. Gradually add milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.

In a small bowl, whisk a small amount of hot mixture into eggs; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat immediately.

Quickly transfer to a large bowl; place the bowl in a pan of ice water. Stir gently and occasionally for 2 minutes. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.