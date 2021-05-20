DIY Recipes: How to make delicious Fish fingers

Ingredients

500 gm fish fillets

1 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

Salt as required

2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 lemon wedges

2 tablespoon refined oil

2 tablespoon parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 egg

Sauce as required

Parsley as required

Method

Preheat the oven at 180 degree Celsius. Spread breadcrumbs on a baking tray with cooking oil sprayed on it. Roast them until golden for 3-4 minutes. Transfer these golden breadcrumbs into a bowl and add parmesan cheese, salt and black pepper to taste. Mix well and keep aside.

Increase the oven temperature to 220 degrees Celsius. Next, spray another baking tray with cooking oil. Then, take a bowl and mix egg, mayonnaise, all-purpose flour and, salt and pepper to prepare the batter.

Cut the fish fillets into strips of 1.5 x 11 cm. Dip the fillets into the batter and pick them up with tongs and toss them in the breadcrumbs to coat properly. Transfer to the greased baking tray and spray with a little refined oil. Place the tray in the preheated pan and bake for 12 minutes or until crispy on the outside.