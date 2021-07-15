RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Fish pepper soup

A quick and easy robustly flavoured African fish soup.

Fish pepper soup
Fish pepper soup

This soup is widely enjoyed in most West African countries.

Ingredients

2- 2½ pound white firm fish cut in desired pieces

3-4 garlic cloves minced

1 or more hot pepper chopped or whole scotch bonnet, chilli

1 Tablespoon grated ginger

1 bay leaf

1 Tablespoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons or more diced celery

½ medium onion diced

1 teaspoon white pepper

3-4 leaves basil chopped

1-2 green onion chopped whites and green parts

Salt to taste

1-2 teaspoon bouillon powder

Method

Heat a saucepan with about 1 tablespoon of oil add garlic, ginger, bay leaf, paprika and hot pepper sauté for about a minute.

Throw in onions, celery, white pepper, green onions, bouillon powder and any other spices. Continue stirring for another minute.

Add about 3-4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes.

Add fish, basil and salt. Continue cooking until fish is cooked (about 10 minutes or more). Add water if necessary

Adjust seasonings, the thickness of soup with water and spices. Remove bay leaf

Serve with boiled green plantains, rice or own it’s own.

