Use your favourite fruits to make this salad.
DIY Recipes: How to make fruit salad with milk
Fruit salad with milk is very sweet, creamy, and easy salad to make.
Ingredients
1/2 cup Grapes
1 cup Blueberries
1-2 Kiwi
1 Apple
2 Bananas
200 grams of sweetened condensed milk
200ml heavy cream
1/4 cup milk
Method
Wash fruits, cut them and mix them in a large bowl.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, heavy whipping cream, and milk.
Whisk until fully combined.
Pour the prepared dressing onto the fruit. Gently fold the fruit and dressing together, until the fruits are fully coated.
Top with more chopped fruit.
