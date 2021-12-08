DIY Recipes: How to make Nkatiekonto (Groundnut soup with greens)

Ingredients

1 onion

1 head garlic, peeled

2 inches ginger

2 hot peppers (habanero is the most authentic)

1 small can of tomato paste

1-1/2 cups natural, creamy peanut butter

6-8 cups water

1 tablespoon of salt (or so)

1 cup of black-eyed peas, soaked for a few hours

8 cups of vegetables, chopped into large-ish chunks (carrots, green or red peppers, green beans, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, etc)

1 head kale, chard, spinach, or collard greens (chopped)

Method

Chop the onion and saute in a large soup pot with a small amount of oil.

Once translucent, add the mushrooms. In a blender, combine garlic, ginger, hot pepper, tomato paste (which is widely used in Ghana, by the way), peanut butter, and a couple of cups of water.

Blend until smooth and pour into the soup pot. (If you don’t have a blender then mince the ginger, garlic, and pepper and toss everything into the pot, it will work just fine). In Ghana, we use a locally made clay mortar and wooden pestle to grind the ingredients; most people do not have a blender.

Add the rest of the water, the beans, and the remaining vegetables, except for the greens, which you should add in the last 10 minutes. Simmer on medium-low heat for an hour or more, until the beans are soft and oil begins to separate and float on top of the soup. (If you have a pressure cooker, you can cook this whole concoction that way, but be aware that some will burn on the bottom). Let the pressure cap jiggle and spurt for 12 minutes.