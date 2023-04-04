ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Okro Abomu (Fetri Toto)

Berlinda Entsie

Fetri Toto is a popular Ghanaian dish eaten by the Ewes.

Okro Abomu (Fetri Toto)
Okro Abomu (Fetri Toto)

It is simply okro abomu usually served with banku, akple or kenkey.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

300 grams okro, cut the heads and tail off

Water

ADVERTISEMENT

1tbsp bicarbonate soda

2 small tomatoes

20g mixed scotch bonnet pepper

20g momone (fermented cured fish)

1 medium onion

ADVERTISEMENT

1tbsp salt

2 cloves garlic

1 small ginger

Method

In a saucepan over high heat pour okro, 3 cups of water, bicarbonate soda, and water and let it boil for 7 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a pan over medium heat or direct heat, roast tomatoes, mixed scotch bonnet pepper and Momone (fermented cured fish)

In an earthenware pour diced onion, and salt. Grind till almost smooth.

Add ginger and garlic then grind further into a fine paste.

Proceed by grinding in roasted Momone, scotched bonnet pepper and tomatoes.

Add the boiled okra then grind all till evenly mixed or to your desired texture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serve with banku, akple or kenkey.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pawpaw smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make pawpaw smoothie

Okro Abomu (Fetri Toto)

DIY Recipes: How to make Okro Abomu (Fetri Toto)

Ga kenkey with sauce and fried fish

DIY Recipes: How to make Ga kenkey with sauce and fried fish

Rice porridge

DIY Recipes: How to make rice porridge