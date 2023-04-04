It is simply okro abomu usually served with banku, akple or kenkey.
DIY Recipes: How to make Okro Abomu (Fetri Toto)
Fetri Toto is a popular Ghanaian dish eaten by the Ewes.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
300 grams okro, cut the heads and tail off
Water
1tbsp bicarbonate soda
2 small tomatoes
20g mixed scotch bonnet pepper
20g momone (fermented cured fish)
1 medium onion
1tbsp salt
2 cloves garlic
1 small ginger
Method
In a saucepan over high heat pour okro, 3 cups of water, bicarbonate soda, and water and let it boil for 7 minutes.
In a pan over medium heat or direct heat, roast tomatoes, mixed scotch bonnet pepper and Momone (fermented cured fish)
In an earthenware pour diced onion, and salt. Grind till almost smooth.
Add ginger and garlic then grind further into a fine paste.
Proceed by grinding in roasted Momone, scotched bonnet pepper and tomatoes.
Add the boiled okra then grind all till evenly mixed or to your desired texture.
Serve with banku, akple or kenkey.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh