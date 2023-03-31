ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make pawpaw smoothie

Berlinda Entsie

Here's a way to switch your pawpaw recipes.

Pawpaw smoothie
Pawpaw smoothie

This smoothie is very delicious and healthy.

Ingredients

1 large ripe papaya (about 4 cups chopped)

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup crushed ice

Lime wedges, for garnish

Method

Gather the ingredients.

Peel the papaya using a knife or vegetable peeler.

Cut the papaya in half lengthwise and remove the seeds.

Place the papaya chunks, milk, lime juice and zest, sugar, vanilla, and ice into a blender or food processor.

Mix on high speed for 20 to 30 seconds until the mixture is smooth and thick.

Pour the smoothie into tall frosted glasses. Garnish with lime wedges and serve at once.

