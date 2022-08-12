DIY Recipes: How to make Potato chips at home

Ingredients

2 lbs potatoes

3 cups vegetable oil

1-2 tablespoons salt

Method

Peel potatoes and use a mandoline at one of its thinnest settings, 1/16 - 1/8 of an inch, and slice potatoes.

Add all of the potato slices to a large bowl, and add water so that it just covers all slices. Add a handful of ice cubes to pull out the surface starch. Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, line a large casserole dish with a clean terry cloth (or another absorbant) kitchen towel.

After 30 minutes, rinse potato slices in a colander and shake as much of the water out as you can. Then line a single layer of potatoes on the cloth-lined dish. Use either another clean absorbant cloth or paper towels to pat the top of the potato slices dry. Remove the dry slices from the towel and add them to a bowl or plate for frying. Repeat with the rest of the slices.

Heat oil in a large deep skillet to about oil reaches 350 to 365 degrees.

Working in batches, add potato slices to hot oil - one layer - and cook for 3-4 minutes stirring consistently with a slotted spoon until they begin to brown.

Once browned, remove chips and add to a paper towel-lined cooling rack or plate and sprinkle with salt. Be sure to let them cool in a single layer to ensure that they do not become soggy as they cool.