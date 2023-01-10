This recipe is made of tiger nut and ginger extract.
Diy Recipes: How to make Tiger nut drink
Here's a healthy recipe to quench your thirst.
Ingredients
2 cups tiger nuts washed
½ cups ginger chopped
1 cup sugar
60 ml dark rum (3 shots)
800 ml water
Ice cubes, optional
Method
Pour the tiger nuts into a blender, add ginger, water and blend into a smooth mixture
Pour into a bowl, add sugar, stir, cover and let ferment overnight or let it sit for 24 hours
Strain into a bowl, add dark rum and stir in, transfer into a jar or bottle and refrigerate till chilled
Tigernut and ginger drink ready. Serve chilled or on ice.
