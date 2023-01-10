ADVERTISEMENT
Diy Recipes: How to make Tiger nut drink

Berlinda Entsie

Here's a healthy recipe to quench your thirst.

Tiger nut drink

This recipe is made of tiger nut and ginger extract.

Ingredients

2 cups tiger nuts washed

½ cups ginger chopped

1 cup sugar

60 ml dark rum (3 shots)

800 ml water

Ice cubes, optional

Method

Pour the tiger nuts into a blender, add ginger, water and blend into a smooth mixture

Pour into a bowl, add sugar, stir, cover and let ferment overnight or let it sit for 24 hours

Strain into a bowl, add dark rum and stir in, transfer into a jar or bottle and refrigerate till chilled

Tigernut and ginger drink ready. Serve chilled or on ice.

