ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Does gari consumption affect your eyesight? Separating fact from fiction

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Across various West African countries, gari, a popular food made from cassava, has garnered a reputation for potentially causing impaired vision.

Gari
Gari

While this notion remains a common belief, it's essential to examine the scientific basis behind these claims.

Recommended articles

Cyanide content in cassava and gari: Cassava, the primary ingredient in gari, contains naturally occurring cyanide compounds, which can be toxic if consumed in excessive amounts.

However, it's crucial to understand that when cassava is adequately processed, the cyanide levels are significantly reduced, rendering it safe for consumption.

This process involves draining, peeling, and thorough roasting of the cassava to break down and eliminate the toxic compounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyanide poisoning and eye health: Under-processed cassava, with higher residual cyanide levels, can indeed lead to cyanide poisoning if consumed.

This poisoning can interfere with the nerves responsible for transmitting visual information from the eye to the brain.

It can also lead to a suppression of vitamin A, an essential nutrient for maintaining eye health. The combination of these effects can result in blurred vision and, in severe cases, the development of cataracts.

Age-related impact: Research suggests that the visual impairment caused by under-processed cassava is more likely to be severe in individuals above the age of 40.

This may be due to the cumulative effects of cyanide exposure over time, which can exacerbate existing age-related changes in eye health.

ADVERTISEMENT

In summary, the saying that gari consumption can impair eyesight is not entirely unfounded, but the key factor at play is the level of cyanide in cassava and its processing. Properly processed gari contains minimal cyanide and is safe to eat.

However, under-processed cassava can lead to cyanide poisoning, which can, in turn, affect eye health.

To enjoy gari safely, it is recommended to ensure that the cassava used in its preparation is well-processed and that cyanide levels are within safe limits.

This is particularly important for individuals aged 40 and above, as they may be more vulnerable to the effects of cyanide exposure on eye health.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brides in kente outfits

Some kente cloth colours and their meanings

Corn dogs- pioneer woman

DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

Etor- Meal by Mavis

DIY Recipes: How to make etor

Gari

Does gari consumption affect your eyesight? Separating fact from fiction