Capsaicin is the chemical responsible for the spicy sensation within a pepper. It is a chemical compound in peppers that makes them burn by activating heat receptors in human nerve endings.

Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) is used to measure the spiciness by measuring the concentration of capsaicinoids present in the pepper.

Warning: These peppers are not recommended for consumption.

Carolina Reaper

First ranked as the World’s Hottest Pepper in 2013, the Carolina Reaper has retained its title with a higher SHU difference of 71,000 in 2018. Grown specifically for heat, it’s a cross between a Ghost Pepper and a Red Habanero.

Carolina pepper has a unique coarse skin and stinger tail (would definitely sting your throat) that sets it apart from the rest. Don’t be deceived by its exceptional fruity flavour, unless you don’t mind melting your face off.

Dragons Breath

Unofficially it’s the world’s hottest pepper with a SHU of 2.48 million. The Dragons Breath has just a hint of fruitiness before a title-wave of building heat (just like a Dragon’s breath). Don’t let its tiny appearance deceive you.

Originally developed for making topical essential oils used as an anaesthetic. Topical capsaicin creams can reduce pain caused by arthritis, sprains and back pain.

Moruga Scorpion

This flaming heat native to the lands of Moruga in Trinidad and Tobago was only recently discovered. And it is every bit as hot as its seniors with 2,009, 231 SHU.