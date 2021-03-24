They can be used either as regular health boosters or as instant remedies to help relieve a wide variety of conditions.

Two medicinal foods to have on hand are fresh garlic and ginger.

Not only do these two foods add incredible flavour and aroma to different kinds of dishes, they can be used either as regular health boosters to include in the diet or as instant remedies to help relieve a wide variety of conditions.

Garlic Benefits

Garlic has been used for thousands of years as a remedy for many different ailments, including intestinal disorders, flatulence, worms, respiratory infections, skin diseases, wounds and symptoms of ageing.

1. Research indicates that garlic may help improve heart health in a number of different ways.

2. It is a blood thinner that helps to lower both high blood pressure and blood triglycerides.

3. Garlic also has anti-inflammatory properties-one particular study identified four different sulfur compounds in garlic that help reduce inflammation.

4. Several studies also show an association between an increased intake of garlic and a reduced risk of certain cancers, including colon, stomach, oesophagus, pancreas, and breast cancer.

5. Additionally, garlic is a triple threat against infections, offering antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties.

6. Garlic has even been found to be effective at killing antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including MRSA.

Ginger Benefits

1. Ginger has been used to aid digestion and treat stomach upset diarrhea, and nausea for more than 2,000 years.

2. Ginger also has been used to help treat arthritis, colic, flatulence, motion sickness, morning sickness, painful menstrual periods, and the common cold.

3. Ginger is an effective anti-nausea agent, because of its carminative effect, which helps break up and expel intestinal gas.

4. Ginger contains potent anti-inflammatory compounds called gingerols and helps treat some inflammatory conditions.

5. Daily ginger use has been found effective for relieving muscle pain following strenuous exercise, and also has provided relief from pain and swelling in patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or general muscular discomfort.

6. Ginger may have potential as a colon cancer prevention agent.

7. In Ayurvedic tradition, ginger is thought to warm the body and help break down the accumulation of toxins in the organs, particularly in the lungs and sinuses.

8. It can help promote healthy sweating, which can assist detoxification during colds and flu.