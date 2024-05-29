ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: Here is a quick way to make palm nut soup

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Palm nut soup, also known as "abenkwan," "banga," or "omoebe," is a delicious and rich dish enjoyed in many West African countries.

Assorted palm nut soup recipe for the weekend
Here’s a quick and easy recipe to make this flavorful soup at home.

  • 1 can of palm nut cream (800ml)
  • 1 pound of meat (chicken, beef, or goat)
  • 1 pound of smoked fish
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 cup of okra, sliced (optional)
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon ground crayfish (optional)
  • 2-3 tablespoons groundnut paste (optional for thickness)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2-3 cups of water or broth
  • Fresh spinach or bitter leaf (optional for garnish)
  • Scotch bonnet pepper (optional for heat)
Prepare the ingredients:

  • If using fresh meat, cut it into bite-sized pieces. If using smoked fish, clean and debone it.
  • Chop the onion, garlic, tomatoes, and bell pepper.
  • Slice the okra and prepare any additional vegetables.

Cook the meat:

  • In a large pot, add the meat, chopped onions, and minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Add enough water or broth to cover the meat and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer until the meat is tender (about 20-30 minutes).

Add the palm nut cream:

  • Once the meat is cooked, add the can of palm nut cream to the pot. Stir well to combine.
  • Add the chopped tomatoes, bell pepper, and any optional ingredients like okra, ground crayfish, or groundnut paste.

Simmer the soup:

  • Add additional water or broth if needed to achieve your desired consistency.
  • Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for another 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the fish:

  • Add the smoked fish to the pot and gently stir to combine. Let it cook for another 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
Adjust seasoning:

  • Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning with more salt, pepper, or Scotch bonnet pepper for heat if desired.

Serve:

  • You can serve the palm nut soup hot, garnished with fresh nkontonmire or bitter leaf if using.
  • Enjoy it with a side of rice, fufu, or pounded yam.
Fufu and palm nut soup
  • Consistency: Adjust the amount of water or broth based on how thick or thin you want the soup.
  • Protein: Feel free to mix different types of protein such as chicken, beef, goat, and various fish to enhance the flavor.
  • Vegetables: Adding vegetables like eggplant or leafy greens can add more nutrients and flavor to the soup.
File photo: Palm nut soup
This quick and easy palm nut soup recipe will have you enjoying a taste of West Africa in no time. Try it out and let us know how it turned out in the comments!

