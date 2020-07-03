The dish is prepared from fermented cassava pulp that has been grated with a texture similar to that of couscous.

Ingredients

1cup of dried attieke

1 cup of water

2tbsp of olive oil

2 jalapeno peppers diced

½ medium onions diced

Salt to taste

Msg free bouillon (Optional)

Tuna (optional)

Method

  • In large a bowl, mix attieke and water
  • After complete absorption of water, stir your attieke with a fork.
  • Microwave for 2 to 3minutes or steam while stirring for about 3 minutes.
  • Remove from microwave or steamer.
  • Add oil, diced onion & pepper, salt and bouillon stir well.
  • Serve warm or cold.