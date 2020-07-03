The dish is prepared from fermented cassava pulp that has been grated with a texture similar to that of couscous.
Ingredients
1cup of dried attieke
1 cup of water
2tbsp of olive oil
2 jalapeno peppers diced
½ medium onions diced
Salt to taste
Msg free bouillon (Optional)
Tuna (optional)
Method
- In large a bowl, mix attieke and water
- After complete absorption of water, stir your attieke with a fork.
- Microwave for 2 to 3minutes or steam while stirring for about 3 minutes.
- Remove from microwave or steamer.
- Add oil, diced onion & pepper, salt and bouillon stir well.
- Serve warm or cold.