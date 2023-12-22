These sweet treats are easy to make and require only a few ingredients.
ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make coconut and condensed milk balls at home
Here's a simple recipe for coconut and condensed milk balls, commonly known as Coconut Ladoo.
Recommended articles
Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded coconut
- 1 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder (optional, for flavor)
- 1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds or cashews) for garnish (optional)
- Desiccated coconut or powdered sugar for rolling (optional)
Instructions:
ADVERTISEMENT
Combine ingredients:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded coconut and sweetened condensed milk. If you're using cardamom powder for flavor, add it to the mixture.
- You can make shredded coconut by grating matured coconut meat into tiny bits.
Mix thoroughly:
- Mix the ingredients well until a sticky dough-like consistency is formed. Ensure that the shredded coconut is evenly coated with the condensed milk.
Shape into balls:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Take small portions of the mixture and roll them between your palms to form small, bite-sized balls. If the mixture is too sticky, you can grease your palms with a little ghee or butter.
Garnish:
- If desired, roll the coconut balls in desiccated coconut or powdered sugar for an additional coating. You can also press a chopped nut into the center of each ball for garnish.
Chill (Optional):
- You can chill the coconut balls in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to firm them up. This step is optional, but it can make the balls easier to handle.
ADVERTISEMENT
Serve:
- Your coconut and condensed milk balls are ready to be served! Place them on a plate and enjoy these delightful treats.
Notes:
- Adjust the quantity of condensed milk based on your sweetness preference.
- Experiment with different flavors such as vanilla extract or saffron for added richness.
- Store the coconut balls in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a longer shelf life.
This recipe is versatile, so feel free to customize it to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your coconut and condensed milk balls.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh