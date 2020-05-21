Eating the moi moi with plantain feels like eating beans and plantain.

Ingredients

1 overripe plantain

1 red bell pepper (tatashe)

Seasoning

1 scotch bonnet chilli (ata rodo)

1 medium-size onion

Salt

2tbsp ground crayfish

1/3 cup palm oil (substitute with veg oil)

Few pieces of smoked catfish fillets

100g fine cornmeal (substitute with polenta or flour)

Method

  • Peel the plantain and cut into small chunks
  • In a blender, add plantain, scotch bonnet chilli, red bell pepper and catfish fillet and blend till smooth
  • Empty the pureed plantain into a bowl; add crayfish, salt, seasoning and mix till well combined
  • Add palm oil to the mixture and mix thoroughly till well combined
  • Add the cornmeal to the mixture and combine well.
  • Scoop the mixture into a foil container/ banana leaves/nylon /moi moi leaves/ ramekins and steam on medium heat for 45minutes to 1 hour.
  • Check on the plantain pudding intermittently and make sure the pan has enough water to steam. 
  • Alternately, you can bake the plantain pudding in the oven.
  • Take the plantain moi moi off the heat
  • Serve