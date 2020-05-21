Eating the moi moi with plantain feels like eating beans and plantain.
Ingredients
1 overripe plantain
1 red bell pepper (tatashe)
Seasoning
1 scotch bonnet chilli (ata rodo)
1 medium-size onion
Salt
2tbsp ground crayfish
1/3 cup palm oil (substitute with veg oil)
Few pieces of smoked catfish fillets
100g fine cornmeal (substitute with polenta or flour)
Method
- Peel the plantain and cut into small chunks
- In a blender, add plantain, scotch bonnet chilli, red bell pepper and catfish fillet and blend till smooth
- Empty the pureed plantain into a bowl; add crayfish, salt, seasoning and mix till well combined
- Add palm oil to the mixture and mix thoroughly till well combined
- Add the cornmeal to the mixture and combine well.
- Scoop the mixture into a foil container/ banana leaves/nylon /moi moi leaves/ ramekins and steam on medium heat for 45minutes to 1 hour.
- Check on the plantain pudding intermittently and make sure the pan has enough water to steam.
- Alternately, you can bake the plantain pudding in the oven.
- Take the plantain moi moi off the heat
- Serve