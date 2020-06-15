Kunun Kanwa tastes amazing and is mostly enjoyed in West African countries like Ghana.
Ingredients
Millet
Cloves
Dried ginger
Sugar
Potash
Method
- Wash the millet and remove the sand and stones in it and dry it over the sun
- Add the dried ginger, cloves and grind it into flour
- Use a sieve to collect the smooth flour from the grinded millet
- Set a pot with water in fire and let the water boiled, bring the millet flour and pour a small amount of potash water and stir, add cold water so that it can easily become batter
- When the water is boiled, pour it into the batter and stir it until thick and then add your sugar.
- Serve.